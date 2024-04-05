Shiloh Jolie-Pitt adopts mom Angelina Jolie's 'empathetic' nature

Angelina Jolie's humanitarian projects inspire her daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt.

As reported by Life & Style, the 17-year-old daughter of the former Hollywood A-list couple, Angelina and Brad Pitt, is the "most down-to-earth teenager you’ll ever meet."

The source shared that Shiloh is "humble, has a lot of empathy for people in need and is wise beyond her years."



It is pertinent to mention here that the Salt actress works as a humanitarian and often raises her voice for refugees around the world.

In 2018, Shiloh and her sister Zahara joined her mother to visit Syrian refugees at the Zataari refugee camp in Jordan.

Apart from her interest in human welfare work, Shiloh "knows a ton about art and architecture from her dad." She "blows people away with how smart she is."

For the unversed, Brad and Angelina parted ways in 2016. The former couple is still settling their divorce and custody matters in court.

Alongside Shiloh, the exes share Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15.