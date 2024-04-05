Kristen Wiig makes sad admission about her kids

Kristen Wiig admits her children don't always think she's funny

Kristen Wiig recently revealed that her children “don’t always think” she’s funny.



Speaking about how motherhood has deeply affected her comedy on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 50-year-old comedian claimed that her four-year-old twins are definitely the "hardest audience" she has ever worked for.

The Palm Royale star admitted: “I’m definitely trying hard at home with them because they’re not — they don’t always think I’m funny.”

Recounting an instance, the Bridesmaid star shared a memory of her daughter reacting to her jokes in the most ‘inappropriate’ manner.

While speaking to Clarkson, she recalled: “I remember one time, my daughter, she was eating and she had potatoes. And she was like, she was playing with the potatoes and saying it was like a boat, or whatever. And she was like, ‘Look!’ And I was like, ‘Oh is that a bo-tato?' "

The mom of two admitted that she thought “it was funny. And the way she looked at me, I was like, 'I’m so terrified. You’re never gonna have a sense of humor.'”

Speaking of her spontaneous joke in the moment, Wiig noted, “I mean it’s not that funny. But the way she looked at me was just like, ‘No.’ She was like, ‘No. No more.”

For the unversed, Kristen Wiig shares her four-year-old twins, Shiloh and Luna, with husband Avi Rothman.