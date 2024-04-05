J.Cole responds to Kenderick Lamar's' diss with surprise album release

J.Cole in row with Kenderick Lamar after he called out for associating their success with his

J. Cole clapped back at Kenderick Lamar for taking an unprecedented jibe at him and Drake for associating their success with his in their track First Person Shooter.

Pulitzer Prize winner Lamar responded by crowning himself as distinct, “M********* the big three, n****, it’s just me."

Both, Drake and J. Cole have reacted to Lamar’s diss in different ways.

While Drake subtly referenced it during his ongoing tour, J.Cole has rather been explicit, opting for a more direct approach.

The rapper surprised fans with an unanticipated release of his album Might Delete Later, featuring a response to Lamar’s diss in his track titled 7 Minute Drill.

In the song, the Fayetteville, NC native took a dig at Lamar, featuring the following rap: "I got a phone call, they say that somebody dissing / You want some attention, it come with extensions / He still doing shows but fell off like ‘The Simpsons’ / Your first s*** was classic, your last s*** was tragic / Your second s*** put n***** to sleep but they gassed it / Your third s*** was massive and that was your prime / I was trailing right behind and I just now hit mine.”

The rapper also claimed that without the "diss," nobody would be talking about Lamar’s music.

Announcing that he’s ready for a rap face-off with Lamar, the No Role Modelz rapper explained: “But push come to shove on this mic I will humble him.”

For the unversed, J.Cole’s Might Delete Later consists of twelve tracks, featuring guest appearances from popular artists like Ari Lennox, Gucci Mane, and Bas, among others.