Jennifer Lopez avoids being 'associated' with ex Sean ‘Diddy' Combs

Jennifer Lopez does not want to get involved in her ex-boyfriend Sean ‘Diddy' Combs rape and sexual assault lawsuits.



As reported by Life & Style, the actress-singer was left 'horrified' by the allegations levelled against the rapper.

For the unversed, Lopez and Sean were romantically involved with each other from 1999 to 2001.

Now, it has been reported that the singer has caught herself in the middle of one of the cases filed against her former partner.

Lopez's name has been mentioned by the one of plaintiffs in connection with the 1999 club shooting involving the ex-couple.

An insider claimed that the On The Floor singer "is horrified by all of the accusations. She doesn’t want to be associated with him at all anymore."

The source revealed, "There were many wild moments with Diddy, and it gives J. Lo the creeps to think that she was with him for so long."

An insider mentioned that Lopez "shudders" when she thinks of her messy relationship with Sean.

Now, The Mother actress feels 'super grateful' for her life with husband Ben Affleck.