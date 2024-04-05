Justin Timberlake fears Britney Spears fans turn his tour into 'disaster'

Justin Timberlake is reportedly concerned about Britney Spears' significant fan base as he prepares for his first U.S. tour in five years.



The singer-actor is worried that the fans of the Toxic singer might make his tour a "disaster." This fear comes after Spears made shocking accusations about him in her biography, The Woman in Me.

In the book, Spears claimed that Timberlake had cheated on her and even coerced her into having an abortion during their three-year relationship.

The allegations have not only damaged his reputation but also pose a potential threat to his upcoming tour, which is scheduled to begin on April 29, according to an insider.

“Justin’s already faced a big backlash on social media and a blow to the nice guy reputation he’s always tried to nurture,” the tipster told the publication.

They added. “Now he’s going to put himself out there for public scrutiny, and he’s really worried this tour could turn into a disaster!”

According to the insider, during the first few stops of the tour, the Cry Me a River singer would address the accusations made by Spears in her book "in hopes it will all just go away."

“Britney’s revelations boxed Justin into a corner,” they said. “He’s really afraid he’s going to be hounded by her fans on this tour.”

This happens because Britney Army used her 13-year-old song to push it against Timberlake's most recent single, Selfish, giving him fierce competition in the charts.