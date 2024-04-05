Justin Bieber has no desire to address resurfaced videos of him with Diddy

According to a source, Justin Bieber has no desire to confront his past videos with Sean "Diddy" combs in light of the rapper's alleged rape and sex trafficking incidents.



The informant informed In Touch Weekly that the Baby singer would not remain silent if forced to explain his relationship with the contentious rapper.

An old video that was first uploaded on Justin Bieber's YouTube website in 2009 has reappeared online amid the Diddy probe, raising concerns among internet users that the rapper may have groomed the then-15-year-old Bieber.

In the footage, 39-year-old Diddy is seen standing next to Bieber and pointing to a silver Lamborghini while exclaiming, “As soon as you turn 16, I’m gonna let you rock this every time you’re in L.A.”

“He's having 48 hours with Diddy, where we hanging out and what we're doing we can't really disclose,” he added. “But, it's definitely a 15-year-old's dream.”

Then he brought up Usher, saying that although he is not legally Bieber's guardian, he was given 48 hours to look after the boy.

When Diddy was a teenager recording his debut album, he claimed to have Usher as a guardian. He went on, "We're gonna go full crazy."

Talking of Bieber’s response to the video, the source said, “Justin doesn’t really want to talk publicly about his relationship with Diddy, but he may have to.”

“I’m not sure if Diddy did anything that Justin now thinks crossed the line, but if he does, he’s not saying. If Justin has to address his past interactions with Diddy, he will.”

For those unversed, the rapper's former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, has accused him of sexual and physical abuse, prompting other victims to come forward with a variety of allegations ranging from sexual assault to sex and human trafficking.