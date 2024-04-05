Danish royal family under fire for lack of transparency over Easter break

The King and Queen of Denmark are currently under intense scrutiny over their intentions in the midst of Easter break.

The Danish people slammed the royal family for resorting to archaic practice of using the flag system to notify the public about their whereabouts.

For the unversed, King Frederik and Queen Mary jetted off to mystery location with their kids for long Easter weekend, leaving Queen Margrethe behind as regent, as per an official statement from the Palace.

However, the flying flag over their home at Amalienborg suggested a completely different scenario, hinting at the King, the Queen or their son Prince Christian being home.

Danish tabloid B.T claimed it was actually Mary who couldn’t join her family for vacations for the first few days.

Speaking to outlet, communications advisor Anne Thygesen called out the palace for playing the guessing game with the Danes.

“It shouldn't be a guesswork, a puzzle or a detective work to find out who is the country's head of state,” she affirmed.

“It sounds like it was almost the step before Morse code, runes and carrier pigeons - so very, very old-fashioned.”

She noted the press or locals shouldn’t have to go all the way to the palace and try to figure out who was home or not by deciphering the meaning behind the flag.

“I don't really think that they had a bad intention,” Anne explained, “but it just seems unprofessional, because maybe you didn't want to tell them that Mary didn't come along for the first few days, when she had to fix something at home.”