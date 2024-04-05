Tom Cruise, Emma Stone, Pedro Pascal among Critics Choice Super Awards Winners

Hollywood iconic celebrities like Tom Cruise, Pedro Pascal and Emma Stone are among the winners of the 4th annual Critics Choice Super Awards.
According to Deadline, Critics Choice Awards honour different genres in movie and television, while receiving accolades from international critics and journalists.
In the acting categories, Tom and Rebecca Ferguson earned their recognition for their roles in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning.
Another actress Emma was also recognised for her performance in Poor Things, alongside her Oscar-nominated co-star, Mark Ruffalo.
On the television front, HBO’s The Last of Us took away seven trophies in its debut season.
Pedro and Bella Ramsey won two awards for their portrayal of survivors in a post-apocalyptic world, while co-star Melanie Lynskey was named best villain.
The full list of winners are below.
Movie:
BEST ACTION MOVIE
John Wick: Chapter 4
BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE
Tom Cruise – Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning
BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE
Rebecca Ferguson – Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning
BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE
Michael Fassbender – The Killer
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE
Iman Vellani – The Marvels
BEST HORROR MOVIE
Talk to Me
BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE
Nicolas Cage – Dream Scenario
BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE
Sophie Wilde – Talk to Me
BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE
Godzilla Minus One
BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE
Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE
Emma Stone – Poor Things
BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE
Godzilla – Godzilla Minus One
TELEVISION
BEST ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Reacher
BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Idris Elba – Hijack
BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Zoe Saldaña – Special Ops: Lioness
BEST SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
The Last of Us
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
BEST HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
The Last of Us
BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
BEST VILLAIN IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Melanie Lynskey – The Last of Us
