Tom Cruise, Emma Stone, Pedro Pascal among Critics Choice Super Awards Winners

Full list of 4th Critics Choice Super Awards winners announced: Deets inside

Hollywood iconic celebrities like Tom Cruise, Pedro Pascal and Emma Stone are among the winners of the 4th annual Critics Choice Super Awards.

According to Deadline, Critics Choice Awards honour different genres in movie and television, while receiving accolades from international critics and journalists.

In the acting categories, Tom and Rebecca Ferguson earned their recognition for their roles in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning.

Another actress Emma was also recognised for her performance in Poor Things, alongside her Oscar-nominated co-star, Mark Ruffalo.

On the television front, HBO’s The Last of Us took away seven trophies in its debut season.

Pedro and Bella Ramsey won two awards for their portrayal of survivors in a post-apocalyptic world, while co-star Melanie Lynskey was named best villain.

The full list of winners are below.

Movie:

BEST ACTION MOVIE

John Wick: Chapter 4

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Tom Cruise – Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Rebecca Ferguson – Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning

BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE

Michael Fassbender – The Killer

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE

Iman Vellani – The Marvels

BEST HORROR MOVIE

Talk to Me

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE

Nicolas Cage – Dream Scenario

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE

Sophie Wilde – Talk to Me

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Godzilla Minus One

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Emma Stone – Poor Things

BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE

Godzilla – Godzilla Minus One

TELEVISION

BEST ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Reacher

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Idris Elba – Hijack

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Zoe Saldaña – Special Ops: Lioness

BEST SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

The Last of Us

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

BEST HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

The Last of Us

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

BEST VILLAIN IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Melanie Lynskey – The Last of Us