Margot Robbie and Olivia Wilde set to lead in superhero 'Avengelyne'

Margot Robbie and Olivia Wilde to star in Rob Liefeld's 'Avengelyne.'

Margot Robbie and Olivia Wilde are reportedly teaming up for an upcoming female-led superhero film project.

According to Deadline's Thursday report, Wilde is slated to direct the film adaptation of Avengelyne, a comic book character created by Rob Liefeld, the mastermind behind Deadpool.



The film will be produced under the banner of LuckyChap Entertainment.

Joining them in production are industry veterans Simon Kinberg, known for his work on X-Men franchises, and Audrey Chon from Genre Films.

LuckyChap Entertainment has gained prominence for producing Greta Gerwig's critically acclaimed film Barbie, which earned eight Oscar nominations.

On the other hand, Wilde has made her mark as a director with the highly praised coming-of-age film Booksmart in 2019 and the 2022 thriller Don't Worry Darling, featuring her former partner Harry Styles.

Deadline reveals that Avengelyne is not being developed with her in mind to play the titular comic book heroine.

According to reports, a major Hollywood screenwriter, described as a 'big A-list writer,' has expressed interest in adapting the screenplay for the upcoming film project.

While the project has yet to secure a studio or streaming platform, Variety indicates that it will soon be pitched to industry heavyweights in the forthcoming weeks.

Liefeld has previously highlighted the character's compelling redemption arc, describing it as 'relatable' and noting its profound resonance with comic book enthusiasts.

He elaborated on Avengelyne's predicament, emphasizing her journey of adaptation to Earth while striving to serve humanity and redeem herself.

