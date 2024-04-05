Diddy's former Protegée G. Dep freed from prison after 13 years

G. Dep faces legal troubles and career setbacks.

G. Dep Coleman, once mentored by Diddy, has emerged from prison after completing a 13-year sentence for murder.

The 49-year-old rapper shared his emotional reunion with friends and family on Thursday via his Instagram page, marking a significant moment in his journey to freedom.

His release comes four months after receiving clemency from New York governor Kathy Hochul.

According to records from the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, G. Dep was granted release under the prison's Limited Credit Time Allowance program.

This initiative provides eligible inmates with a six-month credit on their existing sentences.

Despite his release, Coleman will be subject to certain conditions, including regular check-ins with his parole officer, adherence to weapon, drug possession restrictions unless medically authorized, and obtaining permission for out-of-state travel.

Coleman's legal saga began in 2010 when he turned himself in for involvement in a nearly two-decade-old cold murder case. He was convicted in 2012 for the murder of John Henkel.

With hits like Special Delivery and Let's Get It, he contributed to shaping the sound of the era and popularized the Harlem shake dance trend in the early 2000s.

However, his career took a downturn by the late 2010s, marked by a series of legal troubles including arrests related to drug possession, trespassing, and other charges.