Bruce Springsteen helps young fan skip class for his concert

Bruce Springsteen signed an absent note for a young fan in the audience



Bruce Springsteen had a sweet and hilarious interaction with a young fan at his recent concert in San Francisco.

While performing at the Chase Center on Sunday, March 31, The Boss noticed a fan in the audience holding a sign that read, “Skipping school. Sign my note?”

Amused, the Dancing in the Dark hitmaker grabbed the sign and obligingly signed the fans’ note while kneeling down, eliciting cheers from the crowd and laughter from his bandmates.

Springsteen's return to the stage comes after postponing several tour dates in 2023 due to peptic ulcer disease. However, the rock icon appeared to be in high spirits during his performance at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, where he entertained fans alongside the E Street Band, albeit without his wife Patti Scialfa by his side.

Addressing his recent health challenges, Springsteen took a moment during the concert to express his gratitude to the audience and apologize for any inconvenience caused by the rescheduled shows.

As reported by the Associated Press, he told fans "Phoenix, first I want to apologize if there was any discomfort because we had to move the show last time... I hope we didn’t inconvenience you too much,” before launching into his final track, I’ll See You In My Dream.