Kate Middleton repeats late Queen's words in emotional message

Princess Kate pays special tribute to the late Queen

Kate Middleton left her fans in tears with emotional video message about her cancer treatment, seemingly repeating late Queen Elizabeth II's touching words to encourage fellow sufferers.

Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith, who has penned several books including Prince Charles: The Passions and Paradoxes of an Improbable Life, shared her knowledge about Princess Kate's message when she gave update on her health via Instagram last month.

The Princess of Wales revealed that when she underwent abdominal surgery in January, doctors discovered that cancer had been present, and the medical team advised her to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy. In her message, she also tried to convince fans that she is "getting stronger every day."

In addition to shedding light on her own medical situation, the future Queen also voiced her support for others affected by cancer as she ended with "You are not alone."

Prince William's sweet wife Kate's last words rang a bell with something that [the late] Queen Elizabeth [II] would have said, according to the royal author.

Bedell Smith claimed: "It was very similar to what Queen Elizabeth said during COVID when she said, ‘We are all in this together," adding that there “was not a trace of self-pity” in Kate's emotional speech.

“It was a way of reassuring people not only about her condition but helping them have courage," said the expert.

King Charles III also expressed his support and love for Catherine over her message to the world, in which she also paid a special tribute to the late Queen.