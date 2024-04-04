John Travolta pays sweet tribute to daughter Ella Bleu on 24th birthday

Travolta also had a son with Preston who passed away in 2009

John Travolta won the best birthday wish award, along with fans’ hearts, with his tribute to his daughter Ella Bleu Travolta on her 24th birthday.

Taking to his Instagram on Wednesday, the 70-year-old actor and father of three posted a sweet video montage for Ella.

“Happy Birthday Ella,” John said from behind the camera as he filmed Ella in the kitchen working on a cake she baked, to which Ella smiled and said, “Thank you.”

The doting father then panned over to the chocolate cake, which the birthday girl was decorating with white roses.

“Oh that looks beautiful, very good,” Travolta raved. “Happy Birthday, hun,” he said once more.

The video then cut to the John and Ella in a vintage car on their driveway as the Grease star excitedly yelled, “It’s Ella’s birthday!” before reversing and driving off.

The words “Happy Birthday Ella’ then popped up on the screen alongside a photo of Ella.

The post’s caption read, “Happy birthday Ella. I love you. Your dad!”



In addition to Ella, John also shares late son Jett with late wife Kelly Preston, who passed away in 2009 and 2020 respectively.

Their other living son is 13-year-old Benjamin.