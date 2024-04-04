Dakota Fanning 'pleased' working with Andrew Scott in 'Ripley'

Dakota Fanning opened up about working with Andrew Scott in the new thriller series Ripley.

The actress said that it was a pleasure sharing a screen with Scott at the premiere of their limited television series.

In conversation with Entertainment Tonight, the actress shared, "Well, we are so lucky that we are friends in real life and got along so well."

Fanning added, "I think we have a very similar way of working and I just couldn't have asked for a better person to get to work with. And he's very unlike his character, thank goodness."

The actress showered praise on the Fleabag actor "He's just such a brilliant actor. There's nothing he can't do. Yeah, it was a real pleasure."

On the other hand, Scott cannot stop him praising his co-star.

He said, "Dakota is one of the most fun people you could possibly encounter."

The actor added, "We had a great time having slightly icy, thin smile scenes with each other."