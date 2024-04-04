Prince Harry ‘opts out’ to face Prince William in public

Prince Harry may be open to a meeting with his estranged brother Prince William, but he is not yet ready for a public interaction.

The Duke of Sussex reportedly turned down the invitation to the Duke of Westminster Hugh Grosvenor’s wedding, in which William had also been invited.

Grosvenor is a friend of Harry and William both and he is also the god father of Prince George, William and Kate Middleton’s first born.

The wedding, which is set to take place in June, will be held at the Chester Cathedral, is likely to be “swerved” by Harry, according to royal author Tom Quinn.

“William will attend the wedding” as he can “hardly avoid it as Hugh is Prince George’s godfather,” Quinn explained to The Mirror.

He continued, “Harry declined on the grounds that it would just be ‘too awkward.’” Quinn also noted that there are also other reasons for Harry to skip the event.

“Harry knows he can’t attend without Meghan and Meghan has absolutely insisted she won’t be there.”

Prince Harry is set to visit the UK in May for an Invictus Games event. Previously, Quinn had also suggested that William and Harry, if they were to have a meeting during the trip, will possibly have a brief one to ‘avoid uncomfortable’ conversations.