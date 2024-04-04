Princess Beatrice attracts spotlight ahead of Netflix new film

Princess Beatrice is set to attract massive attention as her role is being portrayed in an upcoming film.

The Princess of York is depicted in Netflix's 'Scoop' which will be released on Friday April 5. She will feature in the highly-anticipated depiction of Prince Andrew's 2019 interview with Emily Maitlis.

Beatrice, played by actress Charity Wakefield, is portrayed as a concerned daughter trying to undertake due diligence alongside the Duke of York ahead of the interview. Many people were unaware that Princess Eugenie's sister had any involvement in Andrew's interview with the BBC.

Beatrice's appearance in the depiction could be minimal. However, her potential royal promotion hangs in the balance. Sarah Ferguson's eldest daughter takes a more low-key approach to her public engagements compared to others in the monarchy.

Princess Beatrice, who is already one of King Charles's Counsellors of State listed on the official royal family website, could play major role in the royal family which has become more streamlined over the last five years.



Beatrice is expected to take key royal duties in near future as the King is satisfied with her steadfastness with the family. The monarch's former butler Grant Harrold claimed there's a plan in place for younger royals to step up and take on more responsibilities as the senior royals get older.



Prince Andrew has stepped down from all public duties following the Newsnight interview. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have also left their roles within the monarchy and have not shown any signs of wanting to return on a full-time basis.



King Charles and the Princess of Wales both are not undertaking any public duties while they continue their recovery processes following cancer diagnosis.

The release of the film will put a fresh spotlight on the disgraced royal, Andrew's position in the royal family will remain the same as a return to working royal status for King Charles's younger brother has been consistently ruled out.

