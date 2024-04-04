Cassie has been cooperating with feds since before raid on ex Diddy: Report

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is under federal investigation for multiple allegations of sex trafficking

Cassie has been silently cooperating with the feds amid ex-boyfriend Diddy’s ongoing sex trafficking investigation.

Per a new report by TMZ, Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura is among the many witnesses cooperating with federal investigators as they look into the allegations of sex trafficking against Sean "Diddy" Combs.

In fact, the 37-year-old singer started working with the feds weeks ago, even before the recent raids on the music mogul’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami.

For context, Cassie was the first to come forward with allegations against Diddy, filing a lawsuit in November 2023 detailing years of emotional, physical, and sexual abuse – including sex trafficking – during their relationship.

Although the former couple, who dated on and off from 2008 to 2018, reached a settlement, the legal battle continued with three other women filing their own sexual assault lawsuits against Combs.

Months later, this all accumulated into Homeland security raiding Combs’ multiple residencies throughout Los Angeles in late March.

It was only then that Cassie finally broke her silence about Diddy.

“We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law. Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct,” she said in a statement to Page Six.