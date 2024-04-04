Kristen Dunst snubbed from Spider-Man: No Way Home cast reunion

Kristen Dunst would have happily reprised her role of Mary Jane Watson in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

During an interview with British GQ, the 41-year-old actress revealed she wasn’t asked to return for her role in the 2021 multi-verse film, that saw Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprise their roles as Peter Parker.

“No, no. I would have,” she shared, when asked if she was reached out by anyone to star in the film.

“It would be funny to be like, OK, let’s take Tobey [Maguire] and I and do it in a weird indie way where it’s like a different kind of superhero film,” the actress continued.

“Like how they did that movie Chronicle. It could be cool,” Dunst added, referencing the 2012 found footage thriller film.

No Way Home was a nostalgic treat for fans of the superhero, directed by Jon Watts; besides Maguire and Garfield, villains from their respective universes, including Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx as Max Dillon, Alfred Molina as Doc Ock also returned to the big screen.