Jessie James Decker marks 13 years of 'happy life' with husband Eric

Jessie James Decker is experiencing her husband Eric Decker's affection.



The 35-year-old country singer celebrated her 13th anniversary with the former football wide receiver on Wednesday, April 3, by sharing a heartfelt thank-you picture on Instagram.

"From babies to babies, happy 13 years together, my love," the singer captioned the vintage photo of the couple from their early dating years opening the carousel of pictures.

In the adorable photo, which looked to have been taken at a pub, Jessie made fun of her husband while the former NFL player gave her a tender smile.

A more recent image of the couple embracing on the beach in a black swimsuit was featured on the final slide, which also included old pictures of the couple dining out and on vacation.

After spending their first Easter together as a family of six over the weekend, Jessie wrote this post.

On March 31, the I'm Gonna Love You singer posted a joyful picture from the festivities that showed the family seated on a lawn together.

While daughter Vivianne Rose, 10, and boys Eric "Bubby" Thomas Decker II, 8, and Forrest Bradley Decker, 5, grinned alongside their parents, Eric propped up his 7-week-old baby Denver Calloway in his lap in the adorable photo.