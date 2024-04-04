Elle Goulding moves on with new love interest despite recent divorce

Ellie Goulding, the pop singer, is moving out of her London home after her marriage to art dealer Caspar Jopling collapsed. Caspar and Ellie got married in August 2019 and welcomed their son, Arthur, in April 2021.



However, the couple announced on social media in February that their marriage had ended after a few years.

As per The Mirror, photographers spotted Ellie and Caspar loading two big moving vans with several employees lifting bulky boxes into the rear of a moving van.

Rumour has it that Ellie is the one moving out. The breakup of their romance earlier this year was precisely timed posts.

As the singer was ready to start the next phase of her life, other things had been wrapped in brown paper.

After being photographed kissing professional surf instructor Armando Perez in Costa Rica at the end of February, Ellie is rumoured to be moving on from her relationship.

The beach-haired hottie and the blonde singer were pictured holding hands, kissing, and playing in the waves together. They appeared to be completely at ease with each other.

Since then, there have been rumours circulating that Ellie and Armando have become close, based on the several occasions that they have been photographed looking smitten.

At the end of March, more photos of them together surfaced in Costa Rica. A pal told MailOnline that "she is enjoying the company of other men and there is simply no way back."