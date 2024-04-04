Buckingham Palace makes exciting announcement for public

The Royal Family is set to open its doors of an iconic place for the public for the first time ever.

The Palace unveiled a new tour for royal fans to the East Wing and even the balcony where many members of the Royal family have waved to the crowds.

The Royal Family have stood in the very same spot to celebrate momentous occasions since 1851. Now, the public will also have the opportunity to wave from the iconic balcony.

The tourists are offered the opportunity to take a look inside the East Wing this summer, as a guide will show them around the famous State Rooms as part of the exciting 45-minute package.

Visitors will also be able to see masterpieces from the exquisite Royal Collection and the Centre Room, which will then lead them into the balcony.

There are only 20 people who will be allowed to take the tour at one time.

The East Wing had been reserviced to protect the historic building from risk and disasters.

The Collection Trust detailed that that “tours of the newly reserviced East Wing of BuckinghamPalace will run this summer” which “encompasses the front façade of the Palace and the central balcony.”