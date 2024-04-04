Bridgerton star Ruby Barker breaks her arm after suffering brutal fall at gym

Ruby Barker broke her arm after suffering a brutal fall while bouldering at a climbing center.



The Bridgerton actress posted a video of the accident on Instagram on Wednesday, where she could be seen showing off her athletic skills at a climbing and fitness gym in Leeds.

Though she managed to keep her balance for the first minute of the video, the last ten seconds featured her tumbling to the ground as she lost her grip.

Barker also posted videos of herself on her Instagram Stories, minutes after the accident, travelling to Leeds General Infirmary as she rested her left arm on a cushion with the support of a splint made out of an oat milk box.

“Right guys that's me I'm off to hospital. I just came off this one up here and I fell wrong on my arm,” she said in the clip.

“I believe I dislocated my arm and I'm in a lot of pain and I'm waiting on an ambulance. This is bouldering man, but I'm being taken care of really well."

The 27-year-old actress also announced her diagnosis with bipolar by posting a photo of herself with a caption, “Hi, I’m bipolar. I have a diagnosis now, cause for celebration #bipolar #mentalhealth #notalone #lastsundance,” only a day before the accident.



