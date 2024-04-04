Jennifer Lopez makes major changes in upcoming tour after album flop

Jennifer Lopez renamed 'This Is Me… Now The Tour' to 'This Is Me… Live | The Greatest Hits' after her new album failed to attract fans.

As per Variety, the musician changed the entire theme of her much anticipated first North American tour in five years due to low ticket sales.

Previously, an insider told In Touch Weekly that the On The Floor singer cancelled seven shows as she "can’t perform to a stadium with tons of empty seats."

It has been speculated that the ticket sales went down because Lopez's 9th album, This Is Me … Now, did not perform well on the music charts.

Earlier, In Touch Weekly claimed that musician's album "debuted at No. 38 and quickly dropped off of the Billboard 200 Chart soon after its release."

The source shared, "J. Lo’s devastated the album, her first in nearly a decade, did so poorly. She’s never experienced this kind of failure. It’s humiliating."

It is pertinent to mention here that Lopez detailed the highs and lows of her romantic relationship with her husband Ben Affleck in her album, its companion film This Is Me… Now: A Love Story, and a documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told.