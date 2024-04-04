Royal family takes major step to protect palace

Buckingham Palace has made a major announcement regarding the protection of the palace and other historic buildings from the natural calamities.



The royal family's social media accounts have shared a new video with the announcement about preserving the cultural heritage.

The video was captioned: "The programme aims to protect the historic building from risk of fire or flood, to ensure the Palace is fit for purpose, and to preserve it for future generations.

Buckingham Palace is recognised around the world as the home of the monarch, the focus of national and royal celebrations, as well as the backdrop to the regular Changing the Guard ceremony.



The palace also wrote: "In 2024, the Buckingham Palace reservicing programme marks its seventh year with the reopening of the East Wing." The public will get to see two new royal structures this summer.