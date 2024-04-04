Princess Eugenie ‘steers clear of’ Prince Andrew ahead of turmoil

Princess Eugenie is keeping far away from the chaos that is set to ensue concerning her father Prince Andrew’s sex scandal.



Netflix is set to drop the film, Scoop, on Friday, which is based on the disastrous 2019 interview on Newsnight, which led to Andrew’s connections with convicted paedophile Jeffery Epstein.

Rufus Sewell is playing Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice, 35, is played by actress Charity Wakefield. Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie’s character is not featured in the movie at all.

At the time of the interview, Princess Beatrice has been documented accompanying her father to one of the negotiations between Andrew and Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis, and former producer Sam McAlister.

Meanwhile, Eugenie steered clear of the ongoings of the interview, as she was not present during these meetings at Buckingham Palace, via GB News.

The update also comes after Eugenie seemingly snubbed her father on her birthday.

Eugenie, who is married to Jack Brooksbank and share two kids with him, turned 34 on Saturday, 23rd March, and will be celebrating in an intimate gathering, sans her disgraced father, per The Sun.

Moreover, royal biographer Angela Levin previously revealed that Eugenie had moved to Portugal’s Algarve in 2022 to get away from Andrew’s scandal.

Prince Andrew was stripped off of his royal patronages and military titles in 2019, after he was accused of sexual assault of a minor and his ties to Epstein.