Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s kids to play key role in royal family reunion

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been tipped to heed to Prince William and Princess Kate’s request to bring their kids to the UK.
Speaking to The Mirror, relationship expert Louella Alderson claimed Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, could help steer reconciliation between the Waleses and the Sussexes.
Harry is slated to return to the UK for 10th anniversary of The Invictus Games in May; it’s unclear whether the Suits alum will accompany him alongside the kids.
Alderson shared: "The children could form their own bond, which could have a positive ripple effect on the adults. This could motivate William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan to work through their issues for the sake of their children and the future of their relationships."
"Additionally, it may help to create a sense of normalcy and unity within the Royal Family, which has been plagued by controversy and division in recent years,” she explained.
“By showing a united front for the sake of their children, William, Kate, Harry and Meghan may be able to set aside their differences and focus on the bigger picture, particularly with Princess Kate and King Charles being diagnosed with cancer,” the expert added.
Royal expert Tom Quinn previously claimed to outlet that Meghan turned down the Prince and Princess of Wales’ request to meet Archie and Lilibet over unspecified reasons.
