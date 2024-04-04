Hailey Bieber slams Justin Bieber divorce rumours with intimate photo

Hailey Bieber once again put Justin Bieber's divorce rumours to rest by sharing the singer's intimate image.

On Wednesday, the model took to her Instagram story and dropped two photos, hinting at her happy married life.

In her first shared photo, the Rhode Skin founder can be seen flashing her big diamond wedding ring while enjoying an iced coffee.

Hailey's second picture grabbed the attention of her fans, which featured the Peaches singer cuddling with their puppy in bed.

It is pertinent to mention here that for the past few days, there were speculations about Justin and Hailey's marital woes.

However, a new report by People Magazine debunked the split rumours, revealing that there is no truth" to such news.

An insider shared, "There’s no divorce and no truth to that whatsoever. They are very, very happy."

Previously, Hailey seemingly called out the cruel comments about her marital life on Instagram.

She wrote, "Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong Made out of thin air… Come from the land of delusion…"

She added, "So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false xx sorry to spoil it."