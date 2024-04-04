Shakira’s pals ‘worried’ about new romance with Lucien Laviscount

Shakira’s friends are concerned for the singer’s next heartbreak after dealing with a messy split with ex-partner Gerard Piqué.



The Columbian singer, 47, is reportedly dating Emily in Paris star, Lucien Laviscount, 31, following romance rumours, a source confirmed to The Daily Mail.

The British actor had starred in the singer’s steamy music video for Puntería, after which they pair struck up a romance.

While the singer is not “heavily involved,” friends believe that the singer is still “not over her ex.”

Shakira was together with the former Spanish footballer, 37, for 11 years and they share two sons, Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9.

The insider also revealed to the outlet that everyone around the singer “knows that Lucien is a rebound,” however, the friends are still concerned.

“She is dating someone who they fear is a player and she is going to get burned,” the source said of Shakira’s pals.

Moreover, for Laviscount, the source shared that “the women he has been with are all very different” meanwhile Shakira is “desperate to fall in love.”

Days after the music video dropped, the two were spotted enjoying a dinner at an Italian restaurant Carbone in New York City.