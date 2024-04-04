Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse enjoying 'special moments' with newborn

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse, who recently welcomed their first child, are 'over the moon' about their little bundle of happiness.



As reported by Life & Style, the couple wants to enjoy special moments with their newborn privately.

The source shared, "Rob and Suki are being very tight-lipped about the gender and the name, including with friends, because they want to enjoy this special moment."



Speaking of the new mother, an insider shared, “Suki is already a doting mom, not wanting to let go of her little bundle of joy."

On the other hand, the Twilight actor "can’t stop smiling and has probably counted the baby’s fingers and toes a half dozen times," shared the source.

It is pertinent to mention here that Robert and Suki did not announce the birth of their child.

However, the couple was spotted with a pram on a family stroll in Los Angeles in March 2024, confirming the arrival of their baby.

For the unversed, Suki announced her pregnancy at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City in November 2023.

Suki and Robert have been romantically linked since August 2018.