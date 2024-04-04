Justin Bieber and Hailey divorce reports have ‘no truth’ to them

Justin Bieber ‘very happy’ with wife Hailey despite divorce rumours

Justin Bieber and his marriage to wife Hailey has been making headlines amid rumours that the pair is headed for a divorce.

However, a source dispelled all speculations to People Magazine, revealing that there is “no truth” to the rumours.

The Grammy-winning singer, 30, tied the knot to the supermodel, 27, in 2018, and have been “doing really well” despite the ongoing rumours.

“There’s no divorce and no truth to that whatsoever,” the insider told the outlet. “They are very, very happy.”

The Bieber marriage update comes amid a report by In Touch Weekly that Hailey has been considering a trial separation from the Peaches singer.

“Hailey’s struggling,” the source had told In Touch. “She just needs time to sort things out on her own.”

However, the Rhode skincare founder slammed the rumours, but did not point out any one in particular.

“Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong Made out of thin air… Come from the land of delusion…” wrote Hailey in her Instagram Story. “So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false xx sorry to spoil it.”

The couple also celebrated Easter together on Sunday with two large chocolate eggs with their names on it.

In March, Hailey also marked Justin’s birthday with a sweet tribute consisting of a carousel of photos and a sweet caption.

She wrote “words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are. Happy Birthday to you… love of my life, for life.”