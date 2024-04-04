Princess Beatrice 'regrets' pushing Prince Andrew for infamous BBC interview

Princess Beatrice is understood to be “annoyed” and “upset” about the forthcoming reenactment of her disgraced father Prince Andrew’s infamous interview, during which he addressed his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Gillian Anderson and Rufus Sewell are set to star in upcoming Netflix film titled, Scoop, as journalist Emily Maitlis and Andrew respectively.

It will chronicle the events leading up to the Duke of York’s life-changing interview with Maitlis for Newsnight in 2019, as well as what followed after.

The interview was initially set up and monitored by the elder daughter of Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, prompting her to be left feeling frustrated having to live the embarrassment all over again.

Royal commentator Jennie Bond told OK!: "Beatrice, in particular, will undoubtedly be annoyed and upset that her part in setting up and monitoring the interview will now be made so much more public.”

As for the favoured son of the late Queen Elizabeth II, she shared, “[He is] ought to be thoroughly flattered that a showstopper like Rufus Sewell is playing him.”

"The renewed publicity only shines a light again on all that has happened and that he would undoubtedly rather forget about."

Bond continued: "I don’t think he will take much solace from the fact that it has been given the Netflix treatment.

"It only means that the whole story episode will now be broadcast to a wider audience than ever before.

"It’s altogether very bad news for Andrew and, indeed, for his whole family [and] signals more difficult times ahead for [them],” the former BBC royal correspondent added.