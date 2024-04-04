Drew Goddard gives major sneak peek to 'Matrix' fans

In the major revelations, Warner Bros. has revealed that Drew Goddard is the writer and director of the upcoming Matrix film.



As reported by Deadline, Goddard, who is best known for directing The Cabin in the Woods and writing The Martian, will collaborate on the film with Lana Wachowski, who was involved in the production of the first two Matrix films.

Warner Bros Motion Pictures President of Production, Jesse Ehrman shared, "Drew came to Warner Bros with a new idea that we all believe would be an incredible way to continue the Matrix world, by both honouring what Lana and Lilly began over 25 years ago and offering a unique perspective based on his own love of the series and characters."

"The entire team at Warner Bros Discovery is thrilled for Drew to be making this new Matrix film, adding his vision to the cinematic canon the Wachowskis spent a quarter of a century building here at the studio," she added.

It's still unclear, though, if well-known performers from the first two Matrix films—Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss—will appear in the follow-up.

The Matrix Resurrections, the recent film in the franchise, was released in 2021.