Kevin Bacon lauds 'easy on eyes' wife Kyra Sedgwick

Kevin Bacon, 65, shared a video clip of himself and his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, 58, dancing to his song She-Zee-Zee.



In 2020, Bacon and his brother Michael recorded the catchy tune as part of the Bacon Bros. The song's title refers to the lyrics, which translate to "she's easy," as in, "she's easy on my eyes."

The video clip showcases both Bacon and Sedgwick demonstrating their dancing skills. Despite their age, they still have the moves and still have the hots for each other.

"It’s been four years since I came out with this one but not a thing has changed. #SheZeeZee #ForeverLove," Bacon captioned the post.

After getting married in 1988, Bacon and Sedgwick frequently shared content on social media.

They participated in the "blind karaoke" challenge last week, with Bacon reciting the words to the Rolling Stones hit song Sympathy for the Devil and Sedgwick belting out Son of a Preacher Man by Dusty Springfield.

The two will next be seen together on screen in the soon-to-be film Connescence. Their collaboration on this movie is the first since 2004's Cavedweller and The Woodsman.

In the movie Connescence, Bacon plays Stan, a security guard who meets Cynthia, played by Sedgwick, after he foils a robbery attempt at her house.