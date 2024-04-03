Vin Diesel pours out his heart on daughter Similce’s 16th birthday

Vin Diesel shares three children with partner of 17 years Paloma Jimenez

Vin Diesel couldn’t hold in his emotions on his daughter Similce’s 16th birthday.

On Tuesday, April 2, 2024, the Fast & Furious star took to his Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute for his daughter, born Hania Riley Sinclair and known fondly as Similce.

He began by recalling the day that Hania was born, describing it as the “most beautiful moment” in his life.

“As I search for today’s words… how to express the pride, the joy… The light you have brought to the world’s existence. The meaning in which your very soul has illuminated life it self,” he wrote.

The doting father continued, “Blessed and grateful, is the lens I have been fortunate enough to view all things. However, when I distill happiness, joy and love to one singular source it is you, my Alpha Angel.”

Reflecting on his experience with fatherhood, he said, “Fatherhood has changed over the millenniums… but what hasn’t changed, is that it is truly the best gift…blessing, a soul can know.”

“Happy Birthday my angel,” he wished, signing off as “Your proud and grateful father.”



In the comments section, Vin Diesel’s goddaughter, Meadow, from late friend Paul Walker also wished Similce a happy birthday.

“My beautiful angel!!! Happy birthday Simil, so proud of the incredible young woman she is today. Family forever,” she wrote.