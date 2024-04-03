Royal expert explains what Prince Harry thinks about UK?

Prince Harry, who has claimed to visit the UK 'as much as he can' following King Charles's cancer diagnosis, has received fresh backlash from a royal expert.



Former royal correspondent Charles Rae, in conversation with GB News, explained what the Duke of Sussex thinks about travelling to the UK.



"He thinks that Britain is the most unsafe country in the world. He's clearly not remembered what it's like in the United States," said Rae.

The expert also weighed in on the Duke's legal battle with UK's Home office over police protection: "At the moment he's considering appealing yet again, so that's going to add to the public purse."



"He is not entitled to have the police protections that are afforded to the Royal Family, which you and I pay for. If he comes here, he's clearly rich enough to pay for his own private security. If he comes here and is with or sees members of the Royal Family, he will be covered by the police protection that is around the Royal Family."



Rae went on asking: "How many times does he need to be told he's no longer a member of the working Royal Family?"



He was responding to host Emily's question about Harry's ongoing legal battle with the Home Office regarding his security, highlighting the "estimated taxpayer cost of £500,000 and £1million bill for legal advice".



Prince Harry is set to be back on British soil in May to attend a service at London's St Paul's Cathedral for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.