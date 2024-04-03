Arnold Schwarzenegger sings praises of son in law Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt tied the knot with Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daughter Katherine in 2019

Arnold Schwarzenegger has found the perfect son-in-law in none other than Chris Pratt, who tied the knot with Arnold’s daughter, Katherine, in 2019.

On Tuesday, the 76-year-old Hollywood star appeared as a guest on NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce’s podcast, New Heights, where he fondly spoke about his daughter’s marriage to the Guardians of the Galaxy star.

“I’m really happy that my daughter has found him. And that he has found her… they found each other,” he said, adding, “Because they fit really well together and they just look wonderful together. They’re so in love with each other.”

Noting that Chris is a “fantastic” actor, Schwarzenegger said, “I mean, he’s really great. We talk a lot about show business because this is a whole new era now, and so we talk about that vs. when I for into the game.”

The feelings are mutual, as the Parks and Rec alum has previously express his fondness for Schwarzenegger.

He told People Magazine last year, “Arnold’s support means the world to me on a couple different levels. Just being his son-in-law and being part of his family, it obviously means a lot to have his support.”

He continued, “But then on another level, just being somebody who grew up loving his movies, the big action hero. So him to give me kudos for going out and being on the marque is really kind of mind-blowing.”