Adele announces rescheduled shows for postponed dates of Las Vegas Residency

Adele revealed she damaged her vocals by pushing herself though her sickness



Adele has finally announced the rescheduled dates for some shows she postponed in February and March during her Las Vegas Residency, Weekends With Adele.

After a weeks-long social media hiatus, the Hello hitmaker took to her Instagram on Tuesday to reveal that the Colosseum shows have officially been rescheduled for Fall 2024.

“The postponed dates for Weekends With Adele at The Colosseum, Caesars Palace from march have been rescheduled to the below dates later this year,” she wrote alongside an image of the tour poster.

She continued, “Ticket holders for postponed dates will be sent an email regarding their new allocated date.”

The rescheduled dates are now on the weekends of October 25 & October 27, November 1 & November 2, November 8 and November 9, November 15 & November 16, November 22 & November 23.

“All other shows remain unaffected,” the post concluded.



Adele announced the postponement in late February.

“Sadly I have to take a eat and pause my Vegas residency,” she said in an Instagram post, explaining that she actually fell sick at the end of her last leg but didn’t allow herself to recover before resuming the shows.

“Now I’m sick again, and unfortunately it’s all taken a toll on my voice. And so on Doctors orders I have no choice but to rest thoroughly,” she revealed.