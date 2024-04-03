 
close
Wednesday April 03, 2024
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Kate Middleton wants apology from Meghan Markle?

Meghan Markle vs Kate Middleton: Who wants what?

By Web Desk
April 03, 2024

A royal expert has made shocking claims about Princess Kate and Meghan Markle's rift amid speculations about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's UK plan following King Charles and Catherine's cancer battle.  

The Duchess of Sussex wants an apology from cancer-stricken Kate, a palace expert has claimed.

Meghan wants the Princess of Wales to make the first move in repairing their fractured relationship, claimed Tom Quinn.

"Kate definitely doesn’t want an apology, but Meghan definitely does. William just thinks the whole thing is a storm in a teacup and can’t understand why his brother can’t get over the sort of spat that many brothers have to go through," Quinn told the Mirror

On the other hand, Kate’s "desperately upset" mother Carole needs the nation’s sympathies, says Jennie Bond.

"We should also spare a thought for another mother in this. Catherine may be 42, but she is still Carole’s little girl," Bond told the same outlet.