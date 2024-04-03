Kate Middleton wants apology from Meghan Markle?

A royal expert has made shocking claims about Princess Kate and Meghan Markle's rift amid speculations about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's UK plan following King Charles and Catherine's cancer battle.



The Duchess of Sussex wants an apology from cancer-stricken Kate, a palace expert has claimed.

Meghan wants the Princess of Wales to make the first move in repairing their fractured relationship, claimed Tom Quinn.

"Kate definitely doesn’t want an apology, but Meghan definitely does. William just thinks the whole thing is a storm in a teacup and can’t understand why his brother can’t get over the sort of spat that many brothers have to go through," Quinn told the Mirror.

On the other hand, Kate’s "desperately upset" mother Carole needs the nation’s sympathies, says Jennie Bond.

"We should also spare a thought for another mother in this. Catherine may be 42, but she is still Carole’s little girl," Bond told the same outlet.