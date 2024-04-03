Eminem trolls impatient fans with fake album drop on April Fools

Eminem is gearing up to release his first album in four years

Eminem recently announced the release of his upcoming album, but when impatient fans started rushing him, Slim put them back in their place.

Given that it’s been four years since Em’s last album, fans have been at the edge of their seats ever since Dr. Dre made the announcement on Em’s behalf on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this month.

But with no official word from Eminem himself, fans began demanding updates.



Responding to the mounting pressure, Eminem surprised fans on April 1st, 2024, by dropping his album.

A teaser for the album began with screenshots of impatient fan comments flooding social media, like, “Dear Slim, drop the f***ing album,” and “Drop the album grandpa.”

Suddenly, Eminem appeared in a spacesuit, and a dramatic voiceover announced the release of his new music, invoking his debut studio album, Infinite.

“The highly anticipated next studio album goes back to where it all started: Infinite. But now…. It’s even more… infinite. Out today,” said, as explosions and horns blared in the background.

“Out now,” read the caption.



Despite the teaser's obvious parody and humor, fans initially believed the announcement was genuine

“This is borderline emotional abuse,” one commented, while another admitted, “I checked Apple Music with excitement just on come back and say you’re cruel for this”

A third wrote, “You think you funny huh LOLL almost had a heart attack.”