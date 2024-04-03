Jerrod Carmichael regrets falling for his best friend

Jerrod Carmichael recently opened up about developing feelings for his friend, Tyler, the Creator and how it did not work out.

Speaking on HBO’s Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show, Carmichael said on stage: "I fell in love with my best friend. One out of 10, don't recommend."

The Poor Things star recalled confessing his feelings to Tyler, to which the New Magic Wand rapper responded with a voice note, adding: "Ha ha ha, you stupid (expletive)!"

Carmichael described his feelings being "totally unrequited."

Recounting an instance from 2022, he admitted that it was a "stupid idea," adding: "We can't even make eye contact for longer than two seconds, but you want to spend an evening together?"

Carmichael even made sure to check the schedule, waiting to see if "someone that I genuinely love wants to go."

He then recalled the Grammy winner, turning down the Emmys invite by saying that he was busy.

During a sit-down, Tyler asked him why there is a distance between the two, to which Carmichael responded, adding: "Because I told you I had feelings for you, and we didn't talk about it, ever."

Tyler took a nod to Carmichael’s statement, confirming that he "brushed it off" and tried to avoid what the host had told him.