Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in touch with Kate Middleton over her condition

Meghan Markle and Harry are 'being kept up-to-date' with Princess Kate's condition

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are privy to only major updates on Kate Middleton’s health as the distrust among royal family persists.

A source previously revealed to New York Post that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex found out about the Princess of Wales’ cancer once it hit the headlines across the globe.

However, the report was shortly refuted with a claim the pair were informed of Kate’s health condition a day prior.

Speaking to The Mirror, royal expert Tom Quinn claimed the palace has struck a good balance between appeasing the Sussexes while also staying cautious as to not reveal too much.

“Harry was told about Kate's cancer the day before Kate's video was released and they are definitely being kept up-to-date with Kate's condition,” he claimed, noting, “ignoring the couple completely would only lead to public attacks from Harry and Meghan and how they are being kept out of the loop and treated badly as usual.”

"They already feel annoyed and frustrated that they are no longer prioritised when it comes to this sort of thing – it just reinforces their sense of victimhood,” the royal expert continued, “and that, rather than leaving the Royal family they were pushed out.”

"They are being told things in advance, but only the major things.

"The details will always be kept from them simply because they are no longer part of the inner circle – let's not forget they brought this on themselves when they decided to leave Britain and cease to be working royals,” Tom added.