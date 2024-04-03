Beyonce’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ receives praises from Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama raves about Beyonce's 'Cowboy Carter'



Michelle Obama believed Beyoncé is making history with her new album, Cowboy Carter.

The former First Lady of the United States took to her Instagram on Tuesday to appreciate the new country-themed album, which is also known as Act II of Beyoncé ‘s Renaissance album.

Calling her a “record-breaker” and “history maker,” Obama, 60, further told Beyoncé, “With Cowboy Carter, you have changed the game once again by helping redefine a music genre and transform our culture. I am so proud of you!”

The statement pointed out how the album’s execution is “a reminder that despite everything we’ve been through to be heard, seen, and recognized, we can still dance, sing, and be who we are unapologetically.”



Obama then used Beyoncé’s example to remind Americans of their power, urging them to exercise that power and vote.

“There’s power in our history, in our joy, and in our votes – and we can each use our own gifts and talents to make our voices heard on the issues that matter most to us.”

“As Queen Bey says at the end of Ya Ya, we need to ‘keep the faith’ and ‘VOTE!’” she concluded, referencing one of the 27 tracks on the record-breaking album.