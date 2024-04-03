Beyoncé sends flowers to Jack White for 'inspiring' new album

Beyoncé extended her appreciation to Jack White with a touching gesture

Beyoncé recently sent flowers to rocker Jack White as a token of her appreciation following the release of her album Cowboy Carter on Friday, March 29.

The White Stripes songwriter took to Instagram to share the gift the popstar had sent his way, along with a note that read: "Jack, I hope you are well. I just wanted you to know how much you inspired me on this record. Sending you my love, Beyoncé."

Appreciating the kind gesture and praising the Renaissance singer’s vocals, White captioned the picture: "What a sweet gesture to receive here in Nashville this morning from the talented and gracious @beyonce celebrating her new Cowboy Carter album."

"Much love and respect to you Madam, and thank you kindly. Keep making beautiful and powerful music, nobody sings like you."

For the unversed, the duo previously joined forces on Don’t Hurt Yourself from Bey’s 2016 album, Lemonade.

Speaking exclusively to NPR about Beyoncé at the time, White gushed: "I’ve always loved her voice — I mean, I think she has the kind of soul singing voice of the days of Betty Davis or Aretha Franklin."