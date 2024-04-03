Britney Spears' fans claim 'Toxic' tells 'poisonous' tale about THIS TV star

Britney Spears' fans have theorised who Toxic is about

More than twenty years after the release of Britney Spears’ Toxic, it is still considered one of the most defining songs of its time and despite its popularity, it was not clear on who this smashing hit was about until a recent theory emerged.

According to Bustle, Spears is known for targeting her 'poisonous' lover but it was theorised that her popular song from early 2000s’ is not based on someone that Spears ever came into contact with.

TikToker Jason Pargin explained the entire thought process behind creating the song.

According to Pargin, Toxic was most likely written about a "veterinarian named Noel Fitzpatrick, who now hosts the BBC show The Supervet."

Although the latter didn’t date the superstar, he was romantically involved with one of the song’s co-writers, Cathy Dennis.

After the two split in 2003, Spears launched Toxic the same year.

However, Pargin concluded his statement by admitting that "there’s no way for anyone to know for sure."

In order to validate the authenticity of the rumor, Fitzpatrick was previously asked about it on the British show This Morning.

“Are you who that song is written about? Is it you? Please say yes," host Holly Willoughby asked.

To which he instantly replied: "You may have to ask Kylie Minogue whether ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’ is written about me."

He pointed towards Dennis, co-writing Can’t Get You Out of My Head, which was released in 2001, while they were dating.

For the unversed, Toxi, which was co-written by Dennis, Henrik Jonback, Christian Karlsson and, Pontus Winnberg, was initially offered to Kylie Minogue before landing on Spears.