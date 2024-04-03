Meghan Markle, Prince Harry send powerful message to royal family with new photos

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who hosted a special event in honour of The Kinsey African American Art and History Collection, have seemingly sent a strong message to the royal family by sharing their surprising new photos on their newly launched website.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared their brand new photos from the event on their website. In the photos, the couple cane be seen meeting with the guests.

In one photo, Meghan is seen with her mom Doria Ragland who was also present at LA art event.

Doria Ragland was also seen posing up with singer Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles at a star-studded event hosted by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.



The new post seems to be a message to the royal family, explaining that they are fully enjoying their life in the US and have some beloved people around them to look after them and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Meghan's mother has become a part of the Sussex's family as she has been with them since they said goodbye to the royal family in 2020 and relocated to the US.

Doria's new picture shows her strong bond with the California-based couple. Harry and Meghan's never-before-seen photos come amid reports that the Sussexes have rejected Princess Kate and William's request to bring their kids back to the UK.