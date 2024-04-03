Buckingham Palace shares big news about King Charles related to Australia

King Charles III has approved the appointment of Samantha Mostyn as Australia’s next Governor-General on Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's recommendation.

The royal family shared the news on its Instagram Story by posting the picture of Samantha, captioning: "The Governor-General is The King's representative in Australia."

"The King - on the recommendation of the Prime Minister of Australia - has approved the appointment of Ms Samantha Mostyn AO, as the next Governor-General of Australia."



The 75-year-old monarch has accepted the Australian Prime Minister’s recommendation to appoint the business and community leader to the role. She will be Australia’s 28th governor general – and the second woman to serve in the post.



"I’m deeply honoured by this great privilege and look forward to representing the values, hopes and aspirations of all Australians,” Mostyn said.

"I will never underestimate or take for granted the expectations that come with high office and I am ready to serve with integrity, compassion and respect."

