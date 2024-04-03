Jacqueline Jossa's Easter photos spark split rumors

Jacqueline Jossa's recent Easter photos spark fears among fans regarding her split from husband

EastEnders actress Jacqueline Jossa recently sparked fears as fans spotted telling clues that the actress might have 'split' from husband Dan Osborne.

The actress took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her Easter weekend and to fans’ surprise, Jossa, who is known for posting a series of family photos featuring her husband and kids, left former TOWIE star out of the post.

In the photos, Jacqueline could be seen striking poses but her wedding ring was nowhere to be found.

This further fueled the fan theory, sparking curiosity among their fans.

One fan commented in awe, noting: "Are you still with Dan? No wedding ring".

Meanwhile, another echoed: "Ooooh where is Dan. Bit suspicious."

While a third quipped: "If Dan is out of the picture that means there's hope for the rest of us. Beautiful Jacqueline, as always."

For the unversed, Jacqueline and Dan began dating back in 2014 however, the pair took a break before they eventually reunited.

In 2015, they welcomed their first daughter Ella, while in 2018, they had their second girl named Mia.

The couple officially decided to tie the knot in 2017, after being engaged for two years.