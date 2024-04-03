Meghan Markle risks King Charles' wrath for posing 'threat' to monarchy

Meghan Markle has been warned against misusing her royal title

Meghan Markle has been warned against cashing in on her royal title for commercial purposes.

Speaking to The Mirror, royal expert Tom Quinn suggested the Duchess of Sussex should look out for royal family's wrath, which could be unleashed anytime at her new business.

Meghan recently launched American Riveira Orchard, a lifestyle brand set to focus on all things beauty, health, and home.

Though little is known about the project, Tom accused the former actress of using her royal title to promote her brand and its products.

"Meghan is treading a very dangerous path by setting up a new commercial project - each time she ramps up the commercial side of her life in the States, she risks losing her Royal title,” he claimed.

"For now, the senior royals in the UK are watching and waiting – they don't want to act too precipitately in case they are accused of being vindictive. But when things calm down, a decision will be taken that Meghan may not like,” Quinn explained.

Meghan and Prince Harry sparked uproar among royal watchers when they launched a website under the label, ‘Sussex’ at the beginning of this year.

They also reportedly changed their children, Archie and Lilibet’s surname to Sussex in an attempt to bring the quartet under an umbrella.

Experts and commentators pointed out the Sussexes' agreement with the late Queen Elizabeth II before her demise, which barred them from using their royal titles on a day-to-day basis.

"There is a deep distrust in the Royal Family of using family connections and royal titles to make money.

"It is seen as a potential threat to the very existence of the monarchy and threats like this always bring out the ruthless side of the 'the Firm',” he added.