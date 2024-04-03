'Hurt' Meghan Markle still holding out for apology from Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle is reportedly waiting for an apology from Kate Middleton in the wake of their ongoing rift.

Speaking to The Mirror, royal expert Tom Quinn claimed Meghan and Prince Harry are still “hurt” over their treatment by the royal family.

Meanwhile, Kate and Prince William are letting bygones be bygones as they aim to start fresh, owing to current royal health crisis.

"Kate definitely doesn’t want an apology, but Meghan definitely does,” claimed the royal expert.

Tom previously claimed Meghan is not heeding to Kate and William's request to bring their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to visit them in the UK.

“Meghan and Harry feel hurt by the way they were treated when they were working members of the royal family,” noted Quinn, adding the Waleses also feel “they were treated poorly” after the couple left the Firm.

Rest assured, “William just thinks the whole thing is a storm in a teacup and can’t understand why his brother can’t get over the sort of spat that many brothers have to go through,” he shared.

Meghan and Kate always shared a bittersweet relationship as sister-in-law to one another in the royal fold. While they appeared cordial during joint public outings, media reports and Harry's memoir suggested otherwise.

In Spare, the Duke of Sussex detailed the princess’ “rude” behaviour towards his wife, when she refused to lend her lip gloss to Meghan.

The Suits alum also accused Kate of making her cry over bridesmaid dress for Princess Charlotte, only days before her marriage to Harry.