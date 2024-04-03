Kate Middleton set to give major surprise as cancer battle continues

Kate Middleton’s health ‘improving’ amid Easter vacation

Kate Middleton is focussing on her well-being as she takes a hiatus from royal duties for the forseeable future.

The Princess of Wales is reportedly getting stronger every day and is preparing for outdoor life in the near future, per royal expert Jennie Bond.

“I expect Catherine and William will blank out any talk of her illness with the kids,” Bond told Bella Magazine of the Waleses Easter holidays, which they are spending away from the public eye.

“She says she’s getting stronger every day so I’m sure she’s doing her best to join in the outdoor life - the picnic, barbecues and walks on the beach.”

Other than Bond, royal expert Dickie Arbiter recently The Sun and lauded Princess Kate for delaying her announcement to speak to the

“family and children first.”

“Kate got her priorities right by talking to the family and children first,” he said. “And then telling everybody what is wrong, what sort of treatment she’s getting and that she's getting stronger and hopes to be back soon.”

Kate announced her cancer diagnosis on March 22nd in a video message revealing that she is in the earlier stages of “preventative chemotherapy.”